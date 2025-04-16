Minor boy killed in rival clash

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A minor boy was killed in a rival clash in the area of Saddar police station.

A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that two rival groups exchanged fire in Chak No. 209-RB. A stray bullet hit a passerby boy Owais (8), who passed away on the way to hospital.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the accused after dispatching corpse to mortuary for postmortem, he added.