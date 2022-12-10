UrduPoint.com

Minor Boy Killed In Road Accident

Published December 10, 2022

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :A minor boy was killed and two others were injured seriously in a collision between two motorcycles near Chowinda Stop, Pasrur Road, here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, a couple with their minor son was on their way on motorcycle when they met an accident.

Their motorbike collided with another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.

As a result 2-year-old Ahmed was killed on-the-spot, while 35-year-old Manzoor and the other bike rider, 17-year-old Bahadur Rehman, were seriously injured. However, the wife of Manzoor remained safe.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to a local hospital after providing the first aid.

