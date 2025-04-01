Open Menu

Minor Boy Killed In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Minor boy killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) A minor boy was crushed to death in a road mishap in the area of Samundri police station.

Media Coordinator of Rescue 1122 Zahid Lateef said here on Tuesday that 12-year-old Elyan Imran was going on a motorcycle when his two-wheeler slipped and he fell down on the road near Zia Market Samundri-Rajana Road.

In the meantime, a speeding bus coming from the rear side ran over him and the minor motorcyclist was killed on the spot.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.

