Open Menu

Minor Boy Killed In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Minor boy killed in road accident

A young child was killed while another individual sustained injuries in a tragic road accident occurred near Seharani Bypass, close to Chowk Qureshi, on the outskirts of Muzaffargarh, when a speeding trailer struck a motorcycle from behind

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) A young child was killed while another individual sustained injuries in a tragic road accident occurred near Seharani Bypass, close to Chowk Qureshi, on the outskirts of Muzaffargarh, when a speeding trailer struck a motorcycle from behind.

According to the Rescue Control Room, the motorcycle was hit by the trailer with such force that a 7-year-old boy, Muhammad, son of Qamar Abbas, a resident of Adda 2R Sultan Colony, died on the spot. The second victim, 18-year-old Niaz Hussain, son of Faqeer Muhammad, a resident of Dera Ghazi Khan City, sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 teams responded swiftly, and shifted the injured and body to Indus Hospital.

Eyewitnesses attributed the accident to the trailer driver’s high speed and negligence. Police have launched legal proceedings and are investigating the incident further.

Recent Stories

At heart of disaster: UAE efforts deeply appreciat ..

At heart of disaster: UAE efforts deeply appreciated by people of Myanmar

12 minutes ago
 Experts urge strategic pivot, diversified trade ap ..

Experts urge strategic pivot, diversified trade approach as 29% U.S. tariff thre ..

2 minutes ago
 Minor boy killed in road accident

Minor boy killed in road accident

2 minutes ago
 DC reviews progress on under construction dialysis ..

DC reviews progress on under construction dialysis center

2 minutes ago
 PM’s envoy urges stronger ties with Afghanistan ..

PM’s envoy urges stronger ties with Afghanistan amid TTP, refugee crisis

2 minutes ago
 NA offers Fateha for mother of COAS, others

NA offers Fateha for mother of COAS, others

2 minutes ago
FNC, Uzbek Senate discuss parliamentary cooperatio ..

FNC, Uzbek Senate discuss parliamentary cooperation

42 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 4th Sharjah Bookselle ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 4th Sharjah Booksellers Conference

42 minutes ago
 EtihadWE drives transformation under UAE’s Zero ..

EtihadWE drives transformation under UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Program ..

57 minutes ago
 EDGE Group’s Beacon Red, Presight AI forge strat ..

EDGE Group’s Beacon Red, Presight AI forge strategic partnership to advance AI ..

57 minutes ago
 Inaugural Challenge Sir Bani Yas Triathlon conclud ..

Inaugural Challenge Sir Bani Yas Triathlon concludes in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Aquatics Championships attract ..

Dubai International Aquatics Championships attract 380 athletes for open water s ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan