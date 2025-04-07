Minor boy killed in road accident

A young child was killed while another individual sustained injuries in a tragic road accident occurred near Seharani Bypass, close to Chowk Qureshi, on the outskirts of Muzaffargarh, when a speeding trailer struck a motorcycle from behind

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) A young child was killed while another individual sustained injuries in a tragic road accident occurred near Seharani Bypass, close to Chowk Qureshi, on the outskirts of Muzaffargarh, when a speeding trailer struck a motorcycle from behind.

According to the Rescue Control Room, the motorcycle was hit by the trailer with such force that a 7-year-old boy, Muhammad, son of Qamar Abbas, a resident of Adda 2R Sultan Colony, died on the spot. The second victim, 18-year-old Niaz Hussain, son of Faqeer Muhammad, a resident of Dera Ghazi Khan City, sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 teams responded swiftly, and shifted the injured and body to Indus Hospital.

Eyewitnesses attributed the accident to the trailer driver’s high speed and negligence. Police have launched legal proceedings and are investigating the incident further.