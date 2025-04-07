Minor Boy Killed In Road Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 08:10 PM
A young child was killed while another individual sustained injuries in a tragic road accident occurred near Seharani Bypass, close to Chowk Qureshi, on the outskirts of Muzaffargarh, when a speeding trailer struck a motorcycle from behind
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) A young child was killed while another individual sustained injuries in a tragic road accident occurred near Seharani Bypass, close to Chowk Qureshi, on the outskirts of Muzaffargarh, when a speeding trailer struck a motorcycle from behind.
According to the Rescue Control Room, the motorcycle was hit by the trailer with such force that a 7-year-old boy, Muhammad, son of Qamar Abbas, a resident of Adda 2R Sultan Colony, died on the spot. The second victim, 18-year-old Niaz Hussain, son of Faqeer Muhammad, a resident of Dera Ghazi Khan City, sustained injuries.
Rescue 1122 teams responded swiftly, and shifted the injured and body to Indus Hospital.
Eyewitnesses attributed the accident to the trailer driver’s high speed and negligence. Police have launched legal proceedings and are investigating the incident further.
Recent Stories
At heart of disaster: UAE efforts deeply appreciated by people of Myanmar
Experts urge strategic pivot, diversified trade approach as 29% U.S. tariff thre ..
Minor boy killed in road accident
DC reviews progress on under construction dialysis center
PM’s envoy urges stronger ties with Afghanistan amid TTP, refugee crisis
NA offers Fateha for mother of COAS, others
FNC, Uzbek Senate discuss parliamentary cooperation
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 4th Sharjah Booksellers Conference
EtihadWE drives transformation under UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Program ..
EDGE Group’s Beacon Red, Presight AI forge strategic partnership to advance AI ..
Inaugural Challenge Sir Bani Yas Triathlon concludes in Abu Dhabi
Dubai International Aquatics Championships attract 380 athletes for open water s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minor boy killed in road accident2 minutes ago
-
DC reviews progress on under construction dialysis center2 minutes ago
-
PM’s envoy urges stronger ties with Afghanistan amid TTP, refugee crisis2 minutes ago
-
NA offers Fateha for mother of COAS, others2 minutes ago
-
Rangers foils terror plot in Karachi, three high-profile terrorists arrested1 hour ago
-
Panel of chairperson for 15th session announced1 hour ago
-
SACM inaugurates new funeral ground at Anbar in Swabi1 hour ago
-
MWMC steps up cleanliness drive across Multan division2 hours ago
-
PMIF-25 to begin tomorrow with participation from 300 Foreign delegates: Ali Pervaiz2 hours ago
-
Malik Naeem meets with QESCO Chief for addressing power issues2 hours ago
-
Inter-district robbers gang ring leader killed in Chaklala ‘encounter’2 hours ago
-
Crackdown on criminals launched2 hours ago