Minor Boy Killed In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Minor boy killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :A minor boy was hit to death in a road mishap in the area of Thikriwala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that three-year-old Subhanul-Haq was going on foot along with his mother when a speeding mini truck hit him to the ground near 64 Pulli Stop on Jhang Road.

The minor died on the spot while the truck driver managed to escape from the scene.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the truck driver, he added.

