Open Menu

Minor Boy Killed In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2023 | 09:04 PM

Minor boy killed in road mishap

A minor boy was crushed to death in a road mishap in the area of Mamonkanjan police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :A minor boy was crushed to death in a road mishap in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that a speeding car hit a 2-year-old boy Hasan Ali near Chak 507-GB and killed him on the spot.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation to arrest the car driver who managed to escape from the scene after accident, he added.

Related Topics

Accident Police Police Station Driver Road Car Hasan Ali From

Recent Stories

The Lahore High Court (LHC) remands bail petitions ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) remands bail petitions of 97 PTI workers to trial co ..

3 minutes ago
 Delegation of LSG Hydropower Korea calls on careta ..

Delegation of LSG Hydropower Korea calls on caretaker minister

3 minutes ago
 KP's caretaker cabinet approves raise in minimum w ..

KP's caretaker cabinet approves raise in minimum wages of laborers from Rs. 2500 ..

5 minutes ago
 Pak Post launches EMS plus services for South Punj ..

Pak Post launches EMS plus services for South Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Mushaira held to pay tribute to Martyrs, 'Ghazis' ..

Mushaira held to pay tribute to Martyrs, 'Ghazis' in connection with Defence Day ..

5 minutes ago
 KP Governor condoles with APP Bureau Chief over sa ..

KP Governor condoles with APP Bureau Chief over sad demise of his mother

5 minutes ago
Mother of Bureau Chief APP passes away

Mother of Bureau Chief APP passes away

5 minutes ago
 VOA South & Central Asia Division Head calls on NA ..

VOA South & Central Asia Division Head calls on NA Speaker

13 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs DCs to monitor price control ..

Commissioner directs DCs to monitor price control drive

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Oscar Selection Committee Announced for ..

Pakistan's Oscar Selection Committee Announced for 2024

36 minutes ago
 Storms kill 12 in Mediterranean, east Europe

Storms kill 12 in Mediterranean, east Europe

13 minutes ago
 RCCI Cairo Business Conference to begin on Septemb ..

RCCI Cairo Business Conference to begin on September, 7

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan