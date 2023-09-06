Minor boy killed in road mishap

A minor boy was crushed to death in a road mishap in the area of Mamonkanjan police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :A minor boy was crushed to death in a road mishap in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that a speeding car hit a 2-year-old boy Hasan Ali near Chak 507-GB and killed him on the spot.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation to arrest the car driver who managed to escape from the scene after accident, he added.