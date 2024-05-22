Open Menu

Minor Boy Killed In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Minor boy killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) A minor boy was crushed to death in a road mishap in the area of Saddar Sammundri police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that 8-year-old Shehzad was playing in the street outside his house in Chak No.

437-GB when a speeding rickshaw hit and ran over him.He died on the way to hospital.

The police handed over the body to his relatives for burial and started investigation for arrest of the rickshaw driver who managed to escape from the scene, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Driver Road Died Saddar From

Recent Stories

President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer off ..

President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to care ..

Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career

13 hours ago
 10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in stre ..

10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in street

13 hours ago
Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

13 hours ago
 BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsitie ..

BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsities

13 hours ago
 Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges int ..

Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges into the Nile

13 hours ago
 Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Se ..

Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Senator

13 hours ago
 China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inaugurat ..

China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inauguration speech

13 hours ago
 DPM Dar, Kyrgyz FM discuss recent incidents of vio ..

DPM Dar, Kyrgyz FM discuss recent incidents of violence against Pakistanis

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan