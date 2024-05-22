Minor Boy Killed In Road Mishap
Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 12:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) A minor boy was crushed to death in a road mishap in the area of Saddar Sammundri police station.
Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that 8-year-old Shehzad was playing in the street outside his house in Chak No.
437-GB when a speeding rickshaw hit and ran over him.He died on the way to hospital.
The police handed over the body to his relatives for burial and started investigation for arrest of the rickshaw driver who managed to escape from the scene, he added.
