Minor Boy Killed In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Minor boy killed in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) A minor boy was hit to death by a speeding trailer at Muzaffargarh canal near Chowk Qureshi on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a pedestrian seven-year old boy Ali Raza, son of Muhammad Saeed, was returning home from a local shop when a speeding trailer hit him near Chowk Qureshi.

Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries and died on-the-spot.

Reached officials shifted the body to Rural Health Centre Baseera; however, the police concerned have started investigations into the incident while the driver managed to escape from the scene.

APP/shn

