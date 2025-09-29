Minor Boy Killed In Road Mishap
Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 07:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) A minor boy was hit to death by a speeding trailer at Muzaffargarh canal near Chowk Qureshi on Monday.
According to Rescue 1122 sources, a pedestrian seven-year old boy Ali Raza, son of Muhammad Saeed, was returning home from a local shop when a speeding trailer hit him near Chowk Qureshi.
Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries and died on-the-spot.
Reached officials shifted the body to Rural Health Centre Baseera; however, the police concerned have started investigations into the incident while the driver managed to escape from the scene.
APP/shn
Recent Stories
Colt “Haseef” crowned champion of UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian H ..
Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator launched to empower Emirati talent to bui ..
Asia cup Final: How much prize money did both teams receive?
SUPARCO launches Five-day training on space-based disaster management
Sharjah Ruler opens 5th Arab Forum for Cultural Heritage
Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims
Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritime Conference on 8th October
UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss fraternal ties, regional devel ..
Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties
Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series
Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time
FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minor boy killed in road mishap5 minutes ago
-
Two criminals arrested by CCD5 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive healthcare plan being implemented at BBH Rawalpindi5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Finland to deepen cooperation in minerals sector5 minutes ago
-
Last day to avail RCB's 15% tax rebates5 minutes ago
-
Rationalization in Working Folks Grammar Schools to complete within 10 days: Minister5 minutes ago
-
Sardar Khetran pledges to provide basic facilities to people5 minutes ago
-
Fake SMS challan scam targets motorists, CTO issues urgent advisory15 minutes ago
-
IHC questions PEIRA over quota for deserving students15 minutes ago
-
Punjab Library Foundation meeting approves budget15 minutes ago
-
SRSO holds meeting to improve student attendance16 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani urges senior civil servants to embrace innovation, collective efforts for na ..25 minutes ago