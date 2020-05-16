UrduPoint.com
Minor Boy Killed In Sargodha

Sat 16th May 2020 | 04:06 PM

A 10-year-old boy was killed in the limits of Satellite town police station on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :A 10-year-old boy was killed in the limits of Satellite town police station on Saturday.

According to the police, ten-year-old Abbas Ali, resident of satellite town, had gone missing from his house since last night.

His parents looked for him everywhere but failed to recover him. Later, they reported the matter to the police.

On Saturday, Abbas Ali was found murdered near a Lalazar town. Police have handed over the body to the heirs after medical report and started investigation.

DPO Sargodha Faisel Gulzar has formed a team to probe the case.

