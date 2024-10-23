Minor Boy Stabbed To Death, Mother, Sister Injured
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024 | 11:08 PM
A 7 year old boy was stabbed to death while his mother and minor sister received serious injuries here at Orangi Town area on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) A 7 year old boy was stabbed to death while his mother and minor sister received serious injuries here at Orangi Town area on Wednesday.
According to media reports, a boy his 40 years old mother and 5 years old sister were rushed to Abbasi Shaheed hospital in seriously injured condition where 7 year old Subhan succumbed to injuries.
Police Surgeon Dr Summiaya Syed informed that deceased boy had received serious wounds in his head and died just after arriving in the hospital while the condition of woman Rimsha, 30 and her daughter Aleeza, 5 is said to be serious.
According to Police, the incident is seemed to be matter of enmity and suspect involved might be the relative of the victims. Further investigation was underway.
