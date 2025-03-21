Minor boy’s tortured body found in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The tortured body of a minor boy was found from near Eidgah-Kalan on Friday morning.

According to details, an unknown person left the body of a six to seven-year-old boy in the street near Eidgah-Kalan area during Sehar timings and fled from the scene.

The police reached the site and collected some evidences and shifted the body to District Headquarters Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan. The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained yet.

The police launched investigation into the matter.