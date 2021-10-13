UrduPoint.com

Minor Brothers Killed As Speeding Bus Ran Over Them

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 06:40 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Two minor brothers were killed after a speeding bus hit motorcycle near bypass chowk Talmba road on Wednesday.

According to eye witnesses, two minor brothers aging six and 11 years old were going to home after school and when they reached near bypass chowk Talmba road a speeding bus ran over them.

As a result, both kids sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

The victim kids were hailed from 21/8-R town, sources added.

