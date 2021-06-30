Minor brothers killed in road mishap; one shot dead

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) ::Two minor brothers were killed and a man was shot dead in separate incidents occurred in district Swabi here Wednesday.

According to police, two minor brothers were killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a motor car near Gala Mor within limits of Police Station Topi.

In another incident, unknown assailants killed one Iqrar Ali in Adeena. The reason behind the killing has not been ascertained yet. Report has been lodged in Police Station Kalu Khan while investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, a man was drowned in River Indus near Hund. The efforts are underway to recover his body.