Minor Burnt To Death

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Minor burnt to death

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) A minor burnt to death in accidental fire which broke out in a house in Faizya housing society in Fatehjang town of Attock on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, there was gas leakage in the house of Abdaul Wahab and as his wife switched on gas heater, ball of fire engulfed the whole house resultantly 8 month old Kashaf received serious burn injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 fire tenders reached at the spot extinguished the fire and shifted the dead body to tehsil headquarters hospital Fatehjhang.

