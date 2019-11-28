Minor change in Punjab Police uniform

Minor Changes have been made in Punjab police uniform.The color of the socks of Punjab police uniform has been changed.Inspector General (IG) Punjab Capt.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th November, 2019) Minor Changes have been made in Punjab police uniform.The color of the socks of Punjab police uniform has been changed.Inspector General (IG) Punjab Capt.

(R) Arif Nawaz Khan bringing minor changes in Punjab Police uniform has changed the color of socks from Olive green to navy blue.

Notification for amendment in Punjab Police Dress Regulation 2017 has been issued. The notification regarding the change of color of socks has been sent to all officers across Punjab.