Minor child dies after being administered wrong injection

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :In an alleged case of medical negligence, a five years old child died at Basti khander on premises of Roheelanwala police station after he was administered the wrong injection on Friday.

According to Police sources, Sumereena bibi resident of Basti khander, her five years old son Abdul Khaliq was suffering from illness for the last two days. she went to the clinic of a private practitioner Ali Raza, situated at Basti khander.

She alleged that the deceased Abdul Khaliq died after the doctor administered him a wrong injection.

She also said that Ali Raza was not a certified doctor he was a quack.

The heirs of the deceased started protesting in front of the clinic and tried to catch the alleged quake.

However, the police concerned reached the spot while the doctor managed to escape from the scene.

District health officer along with his team reached the spot after getting information of the incident and said that it was proved in the initial investigation that the injection was reacted to the child which resulted in his death.

DHO, sealed the clinic, while police launched the FIR against the Quaker under section 320.

DHO stated on that occasion that these kinds of people were the killers of humanity and the health sector was taking strict actions against them by adopting the zero-tolerance policy.