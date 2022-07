FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :A minor child was electrocuted in his house in Jhang Bazaar police limits on Monday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said two-year-old Abdul Wahhab was playing in his housein Ayub Research Colony, Jhang Road, when he accidentally touched a refrigerator.

As a result, he received a fatal electric shock .