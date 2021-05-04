Minor child killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :An minor child was killed and his parents were injured in a collision between a van and a motorcycle near Samundri bypass on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, Usman, along with his wife Mah Noreen and two-year-old child Hafeez was going on a motorcycle near 65 Wala bypass, Samundri when a van hit the bike.

As a result, the child was killed on-the-spot while his parents suffered injuries. They were rushed to THQ hospital.