UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minor Child Killed In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

Minor child killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :An minor child was killed and his parents were injured in a collision between a van and a motorcycle near Samundri bypass on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, Usman, along with his wife Mah Noreen and two-year-old child Hafeez was going on a motorcycle near 65 Wala bypass, Samundri when a van hit the bike.

As a result, the child was killed on-the-spot while his parents suffered injuries. They were rushed to THQ hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Wife Van Samundri

Recent Stories

Monaco Grand Prix to allow 7,500 spectators

21 minutes ago

SAU starts experimental work to reduce dogs reprod ..

21 minutes ago

Shaukat directs timely completion of uplift scheme ..

21 minutes ago

Two drown in separate incidents

21 minutes ago

Flash Floods in Western Afghanistan Leave 22 Dead ..

21 minutes ago

WASA plans to install 24MW solar power plant

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.