Minor Crushed, Five Hurt In Road Mishaps
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 02:20 PM
BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) In a two separate incidents, a minor was crushed to death while five others including two teachers were hurt on Friday.
According to rescuer, the speeding car ran over six-year-old boy, Faizan was playing near vehari road resulting his death on the spot. The driver escaped the scene along with the car.
In second incident, a car carrying two school teachers with as many children struck into the tree situated alongside luddan road.
As per the eye-witness, steering of the car was locked which led to lose control of the driver on speed of the vehicle.
Rescuers shifted the wounded persons to THQ hospital with further information is yet awaiting by the authority. Condition of the driver is said to serious in the hospital.
Recent Stories
ECP issues schedule for presidential election
IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah
Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly
Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..
Polling for election of NA Speaker underway
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
More Stories From Pakistan
-
‘Nighaban Ramazan Package revolutionary step'9 minutes ago
-
Light rain turns weather cold:9 minutes ago
-
Asif Zardari constitutes committee to oversee party's affairs in Punjab9 minutes ago
-
Senator annoyed over shortage of medicines9 minutes ago
-
Ali Amin Gandapur elected 16th KP CM by two-third majority9 minutes ago
-
Landlord kills man for resorting police to demolish 'illegal property'19 minutes ago
-
PDMA predicts snowfall, rain in Murree, Galiyat19 minutes ago
-
Drizzle in city, widespread heavy rains likely19 minutes ago
-
Four new sectors added in traffic police, strict action ordered against violators19 minutes ago
-
ECP notified individuals members of NA: Speaker29 minutes ago
-
DC for special cleanliness ahead of month of Ramadan29 minutes ago
-
Solangi bids adieu to Senate after receiving Upper House’s acclaim for his cooperation39 minutes ago