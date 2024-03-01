Open Menu

Minor Crushed, Five Hurt In Road Mishaps

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Minor crushed, five hurt in road mishaps

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) In a two separate incidents, a minor was crushed to death while five others including two teachers were hurt on Friday.

According to rescuer, the speeding car ran over six-year-old boy, Faizan was playing near vehari road resulting his death on the spot. The driver escaped the scene along with the car.

In second incident, a car carrying two school teachers with as many children struck into the tree situated alongside luddan road.

As per the eye-witness, steering of the car was locked which led to lose control of the driver on speed of the vehicle.

Rescuers shifted the wounded persons to THQ hospital with further information is yet awaiting by the authority. Condition of the driver is said to serious in the hospital.

Related Topics

Driver Road Vehicle Car Vehari

Recent Stories

ECP issues schedule for presidential election

ECP issues schedule for presidential election

50 minutes ago
 IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Mi ..

IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah

59 minutes ago
 Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly

Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly

1 hour ago
 Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomati ..

Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..

2 hours ago
 Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

3 hours ago
 Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month ja ..

Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

15 hours ago
 IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

16 hours ago
 DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid we ..

DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast

16 hours ago
 AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immedia ..

AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan