Minor crushed to death

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :An eight-year-old boy was crushed to death by an oil tanker on Qaboola Road near here on Monday.

According to police, Muhammad Rehan s/o Muhammad Shabbir resident of Chak Chowk Marally was crossing the Qaboola road when a recklessly old tanker trampled him. He died on the spot.

Later, the oil tanker sped away.