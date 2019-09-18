Minor crushed to death in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) -:A minor boy crushed to death near Labar morr old Shujabad road here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Sadiq 5-year-old s/o Iqbal was crossing the road near Labar Morr old Shujabad road when a tractor trolley loaded with bricks ran over him.Consequently,he died on the spot.

The parents of the victim worked as labourers at brick kiln, sources added.