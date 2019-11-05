UrduPoint.com
Minor Crushed To Death In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 04:00 PM

Minor crushed to death in Sialkot

A girl child was killed here on Tuesday when a bus hit a rickshaw near Kotli Behram at Kashmir Road

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) -:A girl child was killed here on Tuesday when a bus hit a rickshaw near Kotli Behram at Kashmir Road.

According to Rescue 1122, Laiba (11), daughter of Basharat, was on her way to school in a rickshaw when a university bus hit the three-wheeler near Kotli Behram at Kashmir Road.

She received severe head injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the deceased to hospital, whereas bus driver fled from the scene. Police started investigation.

