Minor died, three injured in Faisalabad building fire

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :A minor died while other three children got critically injured after a fire broke out at a residential building in Faisalabad's Ghulamabad on Friday.

Rescue 1122 said that the blaze started at the roof of the building and then spread to the other floors.

Four children, between the ages of two and five years seriously injured in the blaze, were immediately moved to the Allied Hospital, news channels reported.

One of them succumbed to his wounds, while the other injured children have been declared to be in critical condition, hospital sources said.

A short circuit was the reason behind the incident," a rescue official said, Fire tenders have reached the site and started rescue operation.