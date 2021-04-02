UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minor Died, Three Injured In Faisalabad Building Fire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 03:07 PM

Minor died, three injured in Faisalabad building fire

A minor died while other three children got critically injured after a fire broke out at a residential building in Faisalabad's Ghulamabad on Friday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :A minor died while other three children got critically injured after a fire broke out at a residential building in Faisalabad's Ghulamabad on Friday.

Rescue 1122 said that the blaze started at the roof of the building and then spread to the other floors.

Four children, between the ages of two and five years seriously injured in the blaze, were immediately moved to the Allied Hospital, news channels reported.

One of them succumbed to his wounds, while the other injured children have been declared to be in critical condition, hospital sources said.

A short circuit was the reason behind the incident," a rescue official said, Fire tenders have reached the site and started rescue operation.

Related Topics

Injured Faisalabad Fire Died SITE Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Saudi King wishes President Alvi early recovery

2 minutes ago

Belarusian Gov't to Study New US Sanctions, Respon ..

2 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

2 minutes ago

Qatar royal attempts Everest record in quest for ' ..

2 minutes ago

European publishers agonise over profile of Amanda ..

11 minutes ago

Court orders to register murder case against SSP S ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.