Minor Dies After Falling From Rooftop In Peshawar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 03:15 PM
A minor died after falling from the rooftop of his house while playing at Thana area, Swat here on Friday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :A minor died after falling from the rooftop of his house while playing at Thana area, Swat here on Friday.
According to police, five-year-old Abuzar, son of Shahzad, was playing on the roof of his house when fell down and suffered serious injuries.
He was shifted to Thana hospital where he died.