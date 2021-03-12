UrduPoint.com
Minor Dies After Falling From Rooftop In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 03:15 PM

Minor dies after falling from rooftop in peshawar

A minor died after falling from the rooftop of his house while playing at Thana area, Swat here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :A minor died after falling from the rooftop of his house while playing at Thana area, Swat here on Friday.

According to police, five-year-old Abuzar, son of Shahzad, was playing on the roof of his house when fell down and suffered serious injuries.

He was shifted to Thana hospital where he died.

More Stories From Pakistan

