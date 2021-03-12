Minor dies after falling from rooftop in peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :A minor died after falling from the rooftop of his house while playing at Thana area, Swat here on Friday.

According to police, five-year-old Abuzar, son of Shahzad, was playing on the roof of his house when fell down and suffered serious injuries.

He was shifted to Thana hospital where he died.