UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minor Dies Due To Doctor's Negligence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 10:40 AM

Minor dies due to doctor's negligence

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) -:A doctor and his assistant was arrested for demonstrating alleged negligence as a minor boy died during surgery.

According to police sources, Ahmed, brother of five sisters, had a cyst in his neck.

He was taken to a private hospital, where doctor Shahid Rasheed suggested him surgery.

However, the minor died during the operation due to doctors negligence.The heirs protested and demanded for arrest of the doctor.

Model City Police took the doctor and his assistant into custody.

The body was shifted to DHQ hospital for autopsy.

Related Topics

Police Doctor Died

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

15 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 17 June 2019

25 minutes ago

Adnan Siddiqui’s Father’s Day message will mel ..

60 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Italian Embassy&#039;s ..

11 hours ago

ERC organises 14th group wedding in Yemen

11 hours ago

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champs bag 48 medals in Abu Dhab ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.