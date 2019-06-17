(@FahadShabbir)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) -:A doctor and his assistant was arrested for demonstrating alleged negligence as a minor boy died during surgery.

According to police sources, Ahmed, brother of five sisters, had a cyst in his neck.

He was taken to a private hospital, where doctor Shahid Rasheed suggested him surgery.

However, the minor died during the operation due to doctors negligence.The heirs protested and demanded for arrest of the doctor.

Model City Police took the doctor and his assistant into custody.

The body was shifted to DHQ hospital for autopsy.