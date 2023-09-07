Minor dies, four of a family critical after eating 'poisonous' rice

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :A 2-year-old boy died while four other family members were admitted to hospital after eating 'poisonous' rice, gifted to them over the celebration of engagement in Awan Sharif locality in the limits of Attock Police station on Thursday, police and hospital sources confirmed.

Malik Zaman- a labourer by profession has reported to the police that he had an old enmity with his cousin Muhammad Jalal- a native of Ring Road Peshawar and due to that he migrated to Attock to save his family from his nefarious designs.

He said that on Wednesday evening, one of his relatives brought rice from Peshawar as a gift of engagement.

Zaman further said that as family members consumed the rice, all started vomiting and fell unconscious. They were rushed to the district headquarters hospital Attock where his 2-year-old son identified as Subhan Ullah died while four other family members including himself, wife, father and four-year-old daughter were shifted to Rawalpindi due to critical condition.

According to the preliminary medical examination of the deceased boy, the cause of death was consuming poisonous food. Attock Police registered a case and launched further investigation.