Minor Dies In Firecracker Blast
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 12:00 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) A minor boy allegedly died after a firecracker exploded and he sustained head injuries at religious seminary, in limits of City Sarwar Shaheed Police Station.
According to police sources, the kid was identified as Muhammad Saim, r/o Mohalla Rajpootan, Muzaffargarh. The local police rushed to the site and did forensic. However, the final cause of the mishap will be determined after analysis of collected material.
