Minor dies in road mishap in Quetta

A 6-year-old boy died in a road mishap near Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :A 6-year-old boy died in a road mishap near Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Yasir Khan was crossing the road when a vehicle hit him to death due to over speeding.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital where the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police had registered a case.