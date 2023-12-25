Open Menu

Minor Dies, Three Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Minor dies, three injured in road accident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) A minor was killed while three other family members sustained injuries due to a collision between a motorcycle and a passenger van near Head Sikandri last night.

According to Rescue officials, a 36 years old citizen Muhammad Rasheed s/o Ghulam Muhammad resident of Shah town Multan was going somewhere along with his family riding on a motorcycle when suddenly a passenger van hit them near

Head Sikandri.

As a result, 2-year-old Munifa s/o Muhammad Rasheed died on the spot while Muhammad Rasheed his wife Sofia and son Rehman sustained injuries.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.

