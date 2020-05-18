Minor drowned in manhole

A minor boy died after falling into a manhole in a nearby village on Monday

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :A minor boy died after falling into a manhole in a nearby village on Monday.

According to police, Abdur Rehman of Chak 20/2-L was playing in a street of the village when he fell into a manhole.

The people of the are took out the boy from manhole and shifted him to THQ hospital Renala Khurd where he died.

The administration of THQ hospital and police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.