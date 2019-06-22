Minor drowned, three others rescued in Faisalabad `

A minor boy drowned while three others were rescued from canal water in the limits of Factory Area police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) : A minor boy drowned while three others were rescued from canal water in the limits of Factory Area police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said Saturday that four children were swimming in Rakh Branch Canal, and unknowingly they swam in deep water of the canal near Gol Masjid Sammundri Road.

On receiving information, divers of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and rescued three children, whereas body of fourth was found after hectic efforts. The ill-fated boy was identified as Sajawal (9 years) son of Muhammad Ayub resident of Lal Mill Factory Area.

The corpse was handed over to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.