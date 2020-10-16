Minor drowns

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :A 4-year-old boy drowned in nullah near Arshad Town late Thursday night.

According to Rescue 1122,Usman s/o Abdul Ghaffar, resident of Arshad Town, Kookianwala was playing near nullah when suddenly he slipped fell into it and drowned.

On getting information,Rescue team reached the spot and fished out the body which was shifted to Government General Hospital, Ghulam Muhammad Abad.