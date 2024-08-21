Minor drowns in Bahashti canal

A minor fell into a canal and downed while playing near Bahashti bridge Multan Road Lodhran, here on Wednesday

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) A minor fell into a canal and downed while playing near Bahashti bridge Multan Road Lodhran, here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials, a two-year old minor, identified as Ali Hassan, son of Muhammad Alyas, of Basti Matma Lodhran, was playing near canal and suddenly slipped and fell into it and drowned.

The local people fished out the body. The rescue team handed over the body to the family members after a medical checkup.