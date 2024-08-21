Open Menu

Minor Drowns In Bahashti Canal

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2024 | 07:27 PM

According to Rescue officials, a two-year old minor, identified as Ali Hassan, son of Muhammad Alyas, of Basti Matma Lodhran, was playing near canal and suddenly slipped and fell into it and drowned.

The local people fished out the body. The rescue team handed over the body to the family members after a medical checkup.

