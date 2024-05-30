Minor drowns in canal

A four-year-old boy drowned while bathing in a canal near Chak No. 260-RB, Dijkot on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) A four-year-old boy drowned while bathing in a canal near Chak No. 260-RB, Dijkot on Thursday.

On being informed, a rescue team reached the spot and started the search operation. The rescuers, however, succeeded in finding the boy, identified as Hasnain, son of Nasir in the canal at some distance.

The team shifted him to Dijkot rural health centre, where doctor pronounced him dead.