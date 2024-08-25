Open Menu

Minor Drowns In Canal

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Minor drowns in canal

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) A minor drowned in a canal while playing near 35/M Pull Bazari Dunyapur here on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, a 1.5-year-old child was playing near a canal when he suddenly slipped and fell into the canal and drowned. After receiving information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and fished out the body. The rescue team handed over the body to the family.

APP/sak

1510 hrs

