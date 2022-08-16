Minor drowns in drainage line in Taxila

A two-years-old girl drowned in a drainage line in Banni mohallah area in the limits of Taxila Police station on Tuesday

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :A two-years-old girl drowned in a drainage line in Banni mohallah area in the limits of Taxila Police station on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 and hospital sources said that the minor girl Fariha went out of her house to play but accidently fell into the manhole as rain had filled the entire street.

Later, Rescue 1122 teams were called who shifted the minor to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her body was handed over for burial after fulfilling the legal requirements.