UrduPoint.com

Minor Drowns In Drainage Line In Taxila

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2022 | 07:52 PM

Minor drowns in drainage line in Taxila

A two-years-old girl drowned in a drainage line in Banni mohallah area in the limits of Taxila Police station on Tuesday

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :A two-years-old girl drowned in a drainage line in Banni mohallah area in the limits of Taxila Police station on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 and hospital sources said that the minor girl Fariha went out of her house to play but accidently fell into the manhole as rain had filled the entire street.

Later, Rescue 1122 teams were called who shifted the minor to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her body was handed over for burial after fulfilling the legal requirements.

Related Topics

Dead Police Taxila Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Hearing on Motion to Unseal Search Warrant on Trum ..

Hearing on Motion to Unseal Search Warrant on Trump's Home to Be Held on August ..

48 seconds ago
 Twenty People Dead After Passenger Bus Hits Oil Ta ..

Twenty People Dead After Passenger Bus Hits Oil Tanker in Pakistan - Reports

49 seconds ago
 Israeli Police Ban Celebration of Christian Feast ..

Israeli Police Ban Celebration of Christian Feast of Transfiguration of Jesus

51 seconds ago
 District Programme Officer ESEF organizes admissio ..

District Programme Officer ESEF organizes admission campaign awareness walk

17 minutes ago
 KP livestock deptt seeks help from federal govt fo ..

KP livestock deptt seeks help from federal govt for containing lumpy skin diseas ..

17 minutes ago
 PDSN calls for fair investigation into killing of ..

PDSN calls for fair investigation into killing of 11 Pakistani Dalits in India

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.