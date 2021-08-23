UrduPoint.com

Minor Drowns In Pond

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :A minor drowned in a pond while playing in the area of Anwar Town Phoolnagar, here on Monday.

A police sources said five-year-old Mujeeb, son of Tahir, resident of Anwar Town, was playing outside his house when he slipped and fell into a pond.

As a result, he died on-the-spot.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

