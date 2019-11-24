Minor drowns in sewerage channel

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) ::A two-year-old baby drowned in an open sewerage channel, in the precincts of Sadar police station.

Police said on Sunday that Mahnoor d/o Abdul Qayyum was playing outside her house in Chak No.80-GB when she slipped and drowned in an open sewerage channel passing through the locality.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.