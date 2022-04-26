Minor drowns in swimming pool

An eight-year-old boy died after drowning in swimming pool on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :An eight-year-old boy died after drowning in swimming pool on Tuesday.

According to the rescue control room, the deceased named Zeeshan, son of Irfan, a resident of Ghalwan of Alipur was taking a bath in the pool located near local educational academy.

Upon receiving information, the rescue team rushed to the spot with an ambulance after informing the police. The team fished out the body of the boy lying at the bottom of the pool. He was shifted to Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) hospital, where the medics pronounced him dead.