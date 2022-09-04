Minor electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :A minor boy died of electrocution, in the jurisdiction of Balochni police station.

Police said here on Sunday that six-year-old Talha was playing outside his house in Chak No.69-RB where he accidentally touched bare electricity wire.

He received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

The police handed over the body to his relatives after completing necessaryformalities.