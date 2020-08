(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :A minor boy was electrocuted in Urban Area Police limits.

A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that 7-year-old Hanzila s/o Abu Bakar, resident of Niazi Colony, was trying to switch-on a water pump when he received fatal electric shock. The boy fell unconscious and died on the spot.