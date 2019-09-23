Minor Electrocuted In Muzaffargarh
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 03:27 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) A minor boy was died of electric shock at Government Girls High school Mahira here on Monday.
According to police spokesman, six-year-old Tippu along with his elder sister went to Government Girls High School Mahira near Roheaniawali when he received electric shock from a water tap.
He died on the spot.
Police investigation was underway.