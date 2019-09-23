Minor electrocuted in Muzaffargarh

A minor boy was died of electric shock at Government Girls High School Mahira here on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) A minor boy was died of electric shock at Government Girls High school Mahira here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, six-year-old Tippu along with his elder sister went to Government Girls High School Mahira near Roheaniawali when he received electric shock from a water tap.

He died on the spot.

Police investigation was underway.