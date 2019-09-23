UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minor Electrocuted In Muzaffargarh

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 03:27 PM

Minor electrocuted in Muzaffargarh

A minor boy was died of electric shock at Government Girls High School Mahira here on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) A minor boy was died of electric shock at Government Girls High school Mahira here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, six-year-old Tippu along with his elder sister went to Government Girls High School Mahira near Roheaniawali when he received electric shock from a water tap.

He died on the spot.

Police investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Water Died From Government

Recent Stories

Zulfiqar Babar’s second consecutive 10-wicket ha ..

3 minutes ago

Zulfiqar Babar’s second consecutive 10-wicket ha ..

5 minutes ago

Over 1 in 2 Pakistanis (53%) believe that Prime Mi ..

12 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance to support Rashid Center f ..

12 minutes ago

Yon Moreno and Jessica Towl top the honours at 10t ..

12 minutes ago

Noor Jahan's actual date is Sept 23, 1926, says An ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.