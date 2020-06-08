UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minor Electrocuted In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 03:18 PM

Minor electrocuted in Sargodha

A 10-year-old boy was electrocuted to death in Krana police limits here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :A 10-year-old boy was electrocuted to death in Krana police limits here on Monday.

According to police, Amjad (10) s/o Muhammad Afzal, resident of chak no 34 SB, was trying to switch on electric fan when he received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

Related Topics

Police Died

Recent Stories

Shaniera Akram once again asks people to stay at h ..

2 minutes ago

Two NYU Abu Dhabi graduates awarded Yenching Schol ..

34 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed tests positive for Coronavirus

55 minutes ago

Women Parliamentarians play an important role in s ..

33 seconds ago

Infinix Note 7 Speed King, now comes in 4GB/64GB

1 hour ago

Rehman Malik demands Rs 500 million in suit for da ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.