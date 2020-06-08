Minor electrocuted in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :A 10-year-old boy was electrocuted to death in Krana police limits here on Monday.

According to police, Amjad (10) s/o Muhammad Afzal, resident of chak no 34 SB, was trying to switch on electric fan when he received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot.