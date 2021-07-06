UrduPoint.com
Minor Electrocuted To Death

Tue 06th July 2021 | 12:30 AM

Minor electrocuted to death

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :A minor boy electrocuted to death in Chah Japewala, here on Monday.

Rescue-1122 said that two-year-old Muhammad Nouman, resident of Jhang Road bypass was playing in his home when his hands hit the fan installed there.

As a result of which he received fatal electric shock and died on-the-spot without getting medical assistance.

Rescue-1122, on receiving the information, reached the spot handed over the body to the heirs.

Further investigation was underway, said police.

APP-mma-frd

