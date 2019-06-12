Minor electrocuted to death in Arifwala

A four year old child was electrocuted to death in the limits of Arifwala police station on Wednesday

According to police, four year old, Suffa with her family members went to attend a marriage ceremony in the house of Ijaz Ahmad.

During playing at the roof of the house, she touched a live wire and got severe electric shocks.

Rescue team shifted her to nearby hospital where she died.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.

