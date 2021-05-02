UrduPoint.com
Minor Found Dead In Canal

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 01:50 PM

Minor found dead in canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :A minor was found dead in Gogera Branch Canal, in the limits of City Jaranwala police station.

Police said on Sunday that some passersby witnessed the corpse of a child floating in Gogera Branch canal near Sheroana Bridge and informed the police and Rescue-1122.

The divers of Rescue-1122 fished out the corpse and handed it over to the police.

The police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem. The identity of minor has yet tobe established.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

