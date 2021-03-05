UrduPoint.com
Minor Found Dead In Water Pond

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Minor found dead in water pond

PAKPATTAN, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :A three-year-old boy fell into a pond of dirty water and died there.

According to the Rescue sources, minor Muhammad Fahad was playing outside his house at Mohallah Zia Nagar Arifwala from where he suddenly disappeared.

His parents, during the search, found his body from a pound near Mohallah Ghafoor Town.

Police are investigating.

