Minor found murdered in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :A minor was found murdered in fields, in the limits of Sadr Tandlianwala police station.

Police said on Tuesday that 8-year-old Faizan had gone missing from his house in Chak No.417-GB Tandlianwala.

During search, his parents found his body lying in fields outside the locality and reported the matter to area police.

The police reached the spot and dispatched the corpse to mortuary for postmortem.

Apparently, the boy was killed after unnatural offence.

Sadr Division SP Azhar told APP that a special police team had been constitutedto investigate the incident on scientific lines. He hoped that accused involved in themurder would soon be arrested.