UrduPoint.com

Minor Found Murdered In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2023 | 09:39 PM

Minor found murdered in Faisalabad

A minor was found murdered in fields, in the limits of Sadr Tandlianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :A minor was found murdered in fields, in the limits of Sadr Tandlianwala police station.

Police said on Tuesday that 8-year-old Faizan had gone missing from his house in Chak No.417-GB Tandlianwala.

During search, his parents found his body lying in fields outside the locality and reported the matter to area police.

The police reached the spot and dispatched the corpse to mortuary for postmortem.

Apparently, the boy was killed after unnatural offence.

Sadr Division SP Azhar told APP that a special police team had been constitutedto investigate the incident on scientific lines. He hoped that accused involved in themurder would soon be arrested.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Tandlianwala From

Recent Stories

Lahore takes centre stage as HBL PSL 8 enters busi ..

Lahore takes centre stage as HBL PSL 8 enters business end

13 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Princess Areej bint Abdullah bin ..

13 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed named ‘Personality of the Year’ at Khalifa International Aw ..

13 minutes ago
 Canada May Appoint Rapporteur on Alleged Chinese I ..

Canada May Appoint Rapporteur on Alleged Chinese Interference in 'Coming Days' - ..

22 minutes ago
 Kundi congratulates newly elected body of Dera Pre ..

Kundi congratulates newly elected body of Dera Press Club

22 minutes ago
 Administrator warns strict action against encroach ..

Administrator warns strict action against encroachers

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.