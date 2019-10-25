UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minor Girl Accuses Her Stepfather, Accomplices Of Molesting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 11:30 PM

Minor girl accuses her stepfather, accomplices of molesting

A minor girl has accused her stepfather, uncle and their friend for molesting her in Kotri SITE area in Jamshoro district on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :A minor girl has accused her stepfather, uncle and their friend for molesting her in Kotri SITE area in Jamshoro district on Friday.

The police informed that 14 years old girl alleged that her stepfather Mashooq Teewno, uncle Shoukat Teewno and Nazeer Solangi subjected her to rape.

The girl filed a plea in the local court praying that the court ordered the police to register an FIR and arrest the culprits.

On the court's order the police took the girl to Bilawal Medical Hospital for the medical examination.

The police said they were awaiting the medical report before proceeding further in the investigation.

Related Topics

Police Jamshoro SITE Kotri FIR Court

Recent Stories

Gulalai's father sent to jail on 14-day judicial r ..

37 minutes ago

All moments will die if PM Khan offers NRO to corr ..

1 hour ago

Azadi March: Govt's negotiating team says good new ..

1 hour ago

UAE a key player in creating polio-free world: DoH ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in NATO Defence Ministers&#039; m ..

2 hours ago

UK's top magazine features Royal couple's visit to ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.