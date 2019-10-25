Minor girl accuses her stepfather, accomplices of molesting

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :A minor girl has accused her stepfather, uncle and their friend for molesting her in Kotri SITE area in Jamshoro district on Friday.

The police informed that 14 years old girl alleged that her stepfather Mashooq Teewno, uncle Shoukat Teewno and Nazeer Solangi subjected her to rape.

The girl filed a plea in the local court praying that the court ordered the police to register an FIR and arrest the culprits.

On the court's order the police took the girl to Bilawal Medical Hospital for the medical examination.

The police said they were awaiting the medical report before proceeding further in the investigation.