Minor girl allegedly raped in Phool Nagar

The victim’s family took the suspect into custody and subjected him to severe torture before handing him over to police.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2021) A six-year old minor girl was allegedly raped in Phool Nagar, a city located in Kasur district of Punjab, the sources said on Saturday.

The suspect took the minor girl to nearby field by using a trick, raped her and fled the scene.

Later, the family members of the girl took the suspect into custody after being informed by the victim about the incident.

The angry-family also attempted to beat the rapist but the police reached the spot. Earlier, the family members refused to hand over the alleged rapist to them. But later they handed him over to police. The victim girl was underwent a medical checkup.

President Arif Alvi had promulgated last year in December an anti-rape ordinance 2020 for punishment of the pedophiles and rapists.